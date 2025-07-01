Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
Happy Interdependence Day
I encourage you - this weekend, and at all times - to listen, in good faith, to those you disagree with.
Jul 1
•
Soul Insights
9
Share this post
Soul Insights
Happy Interdependence Day
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
June 2025
Notes on Abundance: the Infinite Pitcher
We’re still conditioned to focus on stories that favor lack and limitation, even though there’s more opportunity than ever to focus on stories that…
Jun 25
•
Soul Insights
2
Share this post
Soul Insights
Notes on Abundance: the Infinite Pitcher
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why I No Longer Give Unsolicited Advice
The advice we ask for is usually not what we're actually asking for. We think we want fixing, strategizing, tactics. We don't.
Jun 19
•
Soul Insights
1
Share this post
Soul Insights
Why I No Longer Give Unsolicited Advice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
The Danger of Niceness: Don't Mistake My Sweetness for Weakness
Don't assume that because of my gentleness and good-natured vibe that I'm naive or oblivious to the shadowy shenanigans of human nature.
Jun 11
•
Soul Insights
1
Share this post
Soul Insights
The Danger of Niceness: Don't Mistake My Sweetness for Weakness
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Empathic Listening: There's No One-Size-Fits-All Approach
If you tend to habitually jump in with your own story when someone is sharing something deeply vulnerable, that doesn’t make you a bad person, but...
Jun 4
•
Soul Insights
2
Share this post
Soul Insights
Empathic Listening: There's No One-Size-Fits-All Approach
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
Notes on Emotional Hygiene
You most likely shower and brush your teeth at regular intervals. What practices do you engage in, on a regular basis, to cultivate and maintain your…
May 28
•
Soul Insights
1
Share this post
Soul Insights
Notes on Emotional Hygiene
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Your Story Is Not THE Story
Your story is part of a larger mosaic.
May 22
•
Soul Insights
2
Share this post
Soul Insights
Your Story Is Not THE Story
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Creativity: Luxury AND Lifeblood
There is a common myth that creative expression is only for the few, when it is available for all. That said, when you start to prioritize your creative…
May 14
•
Soul Insights
1
Share this post
Soul Insights
Creativity: Luxury AND Lifeblood
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Sinners: Power, Freedom, Bloodlust, and the Spirit of Music
Spoilers galore. The Black Southern Gothic period vampire musical horror film I didn't know I needed.
Apr 30
•
Soul Insights
3
Share this post
Soul Insights
Sinners: Power, Freedom, Bloodlust, and the Spirit of Music
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Earth Day: a Message of Abundance
The more I experience nature, the more I see that poverty is artificially, and deliberately, manufactured. Earth—our home—is the ultimate abundance.
Apr 22
•
Soul Insights
Share this post
Soul Insights
Earth Day: a Message of Abundance
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Embrace the Present Moment: Keep Touching, Keep Changing
There is a seductive quality to being stuck and isolated and numb, rather than feeling the full weight of love, grief, desire, and change, in all their…
Apr 17
•
Soul Insights
Share this post
Soul Insights
Embrace the Present Moment: Keep Touching, Keep Changing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
An Ode to Boredom
In a society that tends to promote excitement, movement, and endless expansion — the ebb, the downtime, the peace (and terror) of existential boredom…
Apr 8
•
Soul Insights
3
Share this post
Soul Insights
An Ode to Boredom
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Onome
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts