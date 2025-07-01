June 2025

Notes on Abundance: the Infinite Pitcher
We’re still conditioned to focus on stories that favor lack and limitation, even though there’s more opportunity than ever to focus on stories that…
  
Why I No Longer Give Unsolicited Advice
The advice we ask for is usually not what we're actually asking for. We think we want fixing, strategizing, tactics. We don't.
  
The Danger of Niceness: Don't Mistake My Sweetness for Weakness
Don't assume that because of my gentleness and good-natured vibe that I'm naive or oblivious to the shadowy shenanigans of human nature.
  
Empathic Listening: There's No One-Size-Fits-All Approach
If you tend to habitually jump in with your own story when someone is sharing something deeply vulnerable, that doesn’t make you a bad person, but...
  
May 2025

April 2025

Sinners: Power, Freedom, Bloodlust, and the Spirit of Music
Spoilers galore. The Black Southern Gothic period vampire musical horror film I didn't know I needed.
  
Earth Day: a Message of Abundance
The more I experience nature, the more I see that poverty is artificially, and deliberately, manufactured. Earth—our home—is the ultimate abundance.
  
Embrace the Present Moment: Keep Touching, Keep Changing
There is a seductive quality to being stuck and isolated and numb, rather than feeling the full weight of love, grief, desire, and change, in all their…
  
An Ode to Boredom
In a society that tends to promote excitement, movement, and endless expansion — the ebb, the downtime, the peace (and terror) of existential boredom…
  
