This picture below takes me back to the fabulous in-person woman power extravaganzas that were Mama Gena's events. It was where I got to deepen my practice of naming, owning, and manifesting my desires. How apropos that the photographer chose me for that caption!

My experience there led me to one of my biggest areas of growth in the realm of desire. In moments when there was a gap between what I desired / expected and what I got, I asked myself: what unmet needs arose in my awareness? For example, emotional support, feeling heard, empathy, compassion, an equitable division of labor, developing a new skillset, etc.



When it comes to relationships (which is the primary way that we get our needs met as social animals), it turns out that you can explicitly request the specific type of feedback, action, outcome, etc. that you want from the other person, instead of silently expecting others to read your mind. Eureka!



I think it's a combination of my feminine socialization of being "nice" and not wanting to rock the external boat (meanwhile my inner being was feeling like the Titanic), with an extra dose of growing up in an abusive household that compelled me into the trance of people-pleasing and anticipating other's needs, AKA trauma-induced mind-reading. I've spent the past several years transmuting those impulses toward their highest and best use: learning first and foremost how to better please me, pour into me, love me, fill my own cup, and stand as a beacon of light for others to do the same. The most pleasurable thing I can do for others is stand in the fullness of my own majestic being.



That said, if you too are a recovering nice-aholic, here are some of my go-to phrases when I desire to express a need to another person: I would love for you to help me solve this problem; I could really use your words of comfort right now, I would love your in-depth opinion on this matter, I'd like to revisit this topic with you based on certain realizations I've had, etc.



You're more likely to get your needs met, but even if you don't, you're still strengthening your "explicitly express my desires" muscle, and moving away from expecting others to read your mind.

