Absurdity, Shadow Integration, and the Great Softening: "Humming Can Heal You" with Journal of Free Black Thought
A podcast interview where we discuss the profound impact of sound and voice on experiencing wholeness through consciousness, spiritual connection, healing, and self-discovery.
Onome leads live and online experiences at the intersection of voice, mindfulness, and holistic well-being. Soul Insights are essays on shadow integration, emotional freedom, and creative pathways to inner peace.
“ There was this yearning for this thing that I couldn’t name, of wanting to understand human nature and wanting to understand why words do what they do, why songs do what they do, why humans do what they do.”
Thank you,for our wonderful, insightful, fun interview! We covered a lot of ground, including why music creates one of the most powerful highs, the absurdity that comes with being a human making sense of the world, softening into clarity as you find your voice, and the actual best part of waking up (hint: not Folgers in your cup).