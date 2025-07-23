The grass is green where you water it.

What nourishes you, emotionally and spiritually?



I'm not talking about what entertains you or flatters you or takes your mind off your problems.



I'm referring to what enriches your soul: the people who see you and love you for who you really are, the practices that teach you life-long lessons.



I’m talking about the beauty that replenishes your psyche, the symbols that consistently restore your balance, the memories that keep feeding your ability to rise to each new challenge.



I invite you to take inventory of these precious assets. Then make a special point of nurturing them back, by giving them time and space in your life for expression. How can you make 1% more room for these blessings in your life?

In my video series Musings and Meditations, I share how to create a Blessings Inventory.

Speaking of the grass being green where you water it, Unah Piracanga - the eco-village where I stayed for the Música do Círculo retreat in Brazil - was all desert when the original owners bought it over twenty years ago. Through careful watering and cultivation, this is what it looks like today.