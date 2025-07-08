I am here at a remote eco-village in Piracanga, Brazil, where the thick sand exfoliates my feet and I feast on delicious vegan tapioca dumplings, while various types of moscas e mosquitos feast on my legs.

I am singing for seven days straight at the Música do Círculo retreat, a profoundly immersive, whole-bodied vocal experience. My hands, feet, voice, ears, and being get to be in deeper musical relationship with each other through polyrhythm and spontaneous composition.

I would even go so far as to use the spiritually loaded term shamanic to describe the way this work calls all parts of me into the present moment through the simple, ancient tools of breath, sound, and movement with other people going through their own versions of the same process.

I am fascinated by the parallels between the work of Musica do Circulo, and… cheerleading.

Fun fact: I was a cheerleader in middle and high school. It didn't fit my overall self-image as this quirky, sensitive, introverted poet at the time, but I'm glad I didn't let that stop me from embracing that experience.

12 years old, with my 7th grade cheer team at Howe Elementary.

That is the power of the experiential: it provides a moment to suspend, and even transcend fixed notions of identity and self-limiting beliefs as you discover new depths of awareness, skill, and courage within you that live just beyond what your old identity could hold.

It was the synchronized chants and movements that hooked me. My lifelong love of choir was the bridge into the world of cheerleading. It was only after I dove into group vocal improvisation that I started connecting the larger cultural dots.

Although “the first known organized cheers and change that began what we know as cheerleading took place at Ivy League college sporting events in the 1860's” according to USA Cheer, I believe that cheerleading stems from the same devotional impulse as all other forms of unified voice and dance: Maori haka, Gullah Geechee juba, stepping and ringshout of the Black American South, Balinese Sanghyang, Indian kirtan, hand-clapping games, contra-dancing, gospel choir, shape-note singing, New Orleans second line, and so on.

It’s funny how cheerleading generally doesn’t live in the Western imagination as a collective sport, dance, or spiritual practice, but it has elements of each, as a fully embodied celebration of your tribe.

Moving, breathing, and vocalizing in sync - and in shared intention - within a group is a potent medicine for co-regulating your nervous system, and elevating your sense of belonging, empathy, and well-being.

But rather than an external focus of cheering on a team, I regard body music, and vocal improv as a whole, as an inner-focused cheerleading—a celebration of our bodies as instruments of music, of joy, of celebration, of relationship to ourselves, each other, nature, spirit.

A taste of the Música do Círculo experience at their monthly Fritura Livre in São Paulo.

Tip Jar