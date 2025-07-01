For many of us in the USA, the 4th of July is a bittersweet symphony, steeped in the historical dissonance between a noble dream and the harsh realities of injustice that fall far short of that dream.



From my vantage point as a child of immigrants, I've witnessed and experienced a wide range of emotions: pride, patriotism, cynicism, guilt, shame, anger, despair, hope.



I'm reminded of a singing event I co-hosted years ago, where a photographer took this wonderful image of our arms forming a torus yantra - a pinwheel symbolizing the continuous cycles of spirit and matter, process and form, stillness and movement, individuation and oneness, death and rebirth.



In musical terms, I observed how the peppy staccato rhythms in our improvised songs made the flowing legato sound that much smoother; how the highest notes gave more gravitas to the basso profundo notes; how the tension of dissonant harmonies softened into the sweetest chords.

From the union of these opposites, my awareness of the greater interconnectedness, and interdependence, of all things emerge.

I, like many of you, have witnessed much of the spiritual malaise of the West in the past decade, masquerading as political division.



As an ideological independent who eschews groupthink in favor of criticalthink, I work with people across the entire political spectrum, and respect everyone's right to have well-thought out opinions that are different from mine.



I acknowledge that people can study the same concepts I've studied, and read the same texts I've read, and reach different conclusions from my own.



I've been in these internet streets long enough to see the patterns of polarization and extremism that lead to echo chambers of tunnel-visioned groupthink.



Newsflash: we all have ideological blind spots, cognitive distortions, and unconscious biases.



I encourage you - this weekend, and at all times - to listen, in good faith, to those you disagree with.



Get curious.

Get empathetic.



Self-expression makes room for listening, for nuance, for paradox.



Seek truth that's greater than the sum of your partial lens.

