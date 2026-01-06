I spent an inordinate amount of time amidst the festive din of Barnes and Noble on New Years Day, searching for my perfect planner. Yes, I know that the best time to get a planner is in early December. As with all desires and goals, the second best time to fulfill them is now.

The thing is, my perfect planner already exists, with its gorgeous mix of gold embossed whimsy and stickers and monthly reflection, along with just the right amount of structure to keep me on-task. And it starts the week on Sunday, a rarity in the Monday-centric world of calendar planners. However, it’s only sold online, and it won’t be available until the end of January.

I decided to wait to receive what I wanted, rather than settle for a planner that’s not a clear yes.

Back when I did a lot more vintage dress shopping, I was always fascinated by the phenomenon of trying on a dress that looks nice, but...it was not quite the perfect fit. I’d start rationalizing about how if I would just get the waist tailored and the shoulder adjusted, then it would be a great fit.



Then I’d try on another dress and it slid on me like a glove. Everyone else stopped and stared because it was obvious that the dress was made for me, and I realized how ridiculous it was to even consider the first dress.

Somewhere in Italy, in a dress that’s an absolute YES.

Moral of the story: yeses are always clear. If it's unclear, it's either a no, or you need more information. Either way, it’s not a yes.



When life presents you with a clear yes, take it.

There are endless Yeses available to us, every single day.

May we all receive and celebrate our Yeses this year.

