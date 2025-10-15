I'm not a fan of the current president, for reasons that have nothing to do with partisanship or policies.

Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, encouraged us to do, I judge the man purely on the content of his lack of character. I won’t go into a litany of what he has done to earn so much fury throughout his career.

I’m focusing on what fascinates me strictly within the context of shadow integration work. I am intrigued by the role the president plays archetypally in our society. He's a Trickster, a Warlock, a literal Joker card that overrides common sense and common decency. He's an apex destabilizer, a die-hard disruptor.



He's masterful at harvesting the energy of chaos and intense emotion—both love and hate—to serve his own interests, and that of his overlords.



Thus, mocking him doesn’t work as far as placing all the pandemonium he’s unleashed back into its box. Taking the high road doesn’t work because he’ll hold you to your standards of civility while giving himself permission to hit below the belt. Attempting to take the lower road when his abyss knows no bottom—also a bad idea.

So where does that leave us?

I get the impression that a more effective (and more difficult) tactic would be to collectively "grey rock" him - that is, not exactly ignore him, but neutralize his emotional impact. For anyone who has ever dealt with someone who is a black hole of narcissism, you may have heard of this strategy.

Not AI, but an actual mass military grey rocking of their mediocre president.

Don't feed his hungry ghost by giving him overly-cutesy names like Orange Mussolini, Cheetoh in Chief, etc. Don't frame his opponents as "not-Trump," and for goodness sake, don't disown your family and friends over your difference in opinion about him.

No one man should have that much power over your emotions.



Starve him of significance by withdrawing your emotional investment. Starve him of supply. His goal is to disorient and emotionally exhaust the public with a relentless barrage of farce-level lies. If you make it your mission to call him out on every single lie, I encourage you to do so matter-of-factly, with receipts, while tending to your emotional hygiene within other containers that are more conducive to your well-being, like therapy and spiritual practices.

But, you may ask, that may work for any old run-of-the-mill narc, but how do you grey rock a president? He seems to be in every news cycle and every trending topic, primed to trigger maximum anxiety and anger and indignation in anyone who consumes that media. And completely logging off all social media may not be a realistic solution for most of us.

And beyond his pervasive presence online, there’s an even more insidious warfare happening through the hijacking of people’s minds using the power of archetypes.

We grossly underestimate the hold that archetypes have on the human psyche. A “president” embodies a king / patriarch / father archetype, which is universally designed to be admired and respected for providing strength and protection. When the puny human embodying that archetype falls far short of that ideal—when he’s revealed to be an abuser, an embezzler, a con man—his constituents tend to react in one of two ways: deep denial over his misdeeds, or a deep sense of betrayal that he treated them just as poorly as their perceived opponents.

He was only supposed to eat our enemies’ faces, not ours!

That said, withdrawing your emotional investment is not quite that straightforward, because we’re wired to be emotionally invested in those we perceive as authority figures: our parents, teachers, politicians, celebrities, gods.

Breaking your allegiance to your tribe or tribal leader can be as heart-wrenching as any other major loss through divorce or death. I grew up in a time when it was still the norm to respect the Office of the President, regardless of one’s feelings toward the person occupying that role.

George W. Bush’s tenure was the first presidency where I noticed the cracks in that foundation, where cult of personality started to override the decorum I had come to expect within the presidential role. I remember him more for his verbal gaffes and having a shoe thrown at him, than his wars against the Middle East under false pretenses and Hurricane Katrina failures.

I remember the grief and disillusionment I felt toward Bush’s incompetence, similar to that moment when many pre-teens stop seeing their fathers as god-like and more like the deeply fallible men they are, fumbling through life while pretending that they have it all together. Bush projected the Fool archetype, which now reads as quaint and relatable. Trump took that playbook and used the Fool as cover for his current iteration as the Mad King.

(I was too young to recognize 1980s president Reagan as the actor-turned-proto-influencer-president at the time, but I see the through-line now. And it’s arguable that there was always some element of presidential showmanship that involves peddling flash over substance, but it became more obvious to me with Bush, given that his rise coincided with the explosion of social media.)

Bush walked so that the current president could fly, right off a cliff, and attempt to take the country down with him. Allegedly, the famed war general Napoleon Bonaparte said “never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” But how does that work when your own head of state is behaving like an enemy?

As tempting as it is to stay within the us vs them factions and see your fellow citizens as adversaries based on political leanings, I prefer to follow the advice of marriage counselors: it’s not me against you, it’s us against the problem.

You could interpret that metaphor as a critical mass of conservative and progressive citizens uniting against the problems of rising tyranny, inflation, housing and healthcare costs, gun violence, and decaying infrastructure (how is the US a “first world” country, yet there’s still no high speed rail?!), rather than shadowboxing each other as enemies.

When I zoom out and recognize the bigger picture that the campaign of emotional hijacking, divide and conquer tactics, and brazen corruption of the current administration is all by design, it makes it simpler for me to grey rock the man who is the face of that chaos. I get to pour my precious emotional energy into more fulfilling experiences, like quality time with family and friends, engaging in mutual aid, leading singing circles, and literally touching grass through weeding and gardening.

My most recent squash harvest from the vegetable garden.

