I’ve never been into sports trivia, but now I get the appeal. Five tenths of a point can make all the difference in whether or not athletes’ names ring in glory through the record books and the living memory of their time, or fade quickly to obscurity.

Within that context, figure skater Surya Varuna Claudine Bonaly is a spectacular anomaly.

In the 1990s, she competed three times in the Olympics—a global competition that is widely considered the pinnacle of elite sports championship. Despite the fact that she did not medal in any of those games, she has managed to become one of the most renown ice skaters in the world—far more famous than most of her competitors from that era.

Adopted by French parents, her heritage is the Ivory Coast and Reunión, a tiny island 420 miles of Madagascar. She started gymnastics at 2 years old, and shifted into figure skating at the relatively late age of 12.

Part of what made her stand out, beyond her richly melanated skin in an overwhelmingly white sport, was her bold technical and artistic choices, her audacious fashion (with the support and sponsorship of the legendary designer, Christian LaCroix), and her willingness to buck the aesthetic conventions that characterized the prim, oppressive, ballet-adjacent figure skating world.

These qualities were frowned upon in Bonaly by many of the authorities of the figure skating establishment. They are the same traits that many judges and fans now praise in today’s current ice skating superstar, Alysa Liu, who gave a stunning performance at the recent Olympic winter games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Like virtually all elite athletes, Liu started really young, and had no life outside of her sport. At 16 years old, she rejected that, took a two year break to experience life as a normal teenager, and returned with a fiercely impeccable sense of boundaries: she fired her dad and took charge of her own creative process, from her hair and piercings, to her music choices, to her diet. This is virtually unheard of in the highly controlled world of elite sports competition. She went on to win the Olympic gold at 20 years old.

Bonaly flipped so that Liu could fly.

Surya Bonaly at Nurnberg Gala, 2007. Alysa Liu at Milan Cortino 2026 Olympics.

That brings us to the one moment in time that cemented Bonaly’s legacy in the ice skating world.

Nagano, Japan. 1998. This was the last of the three Olympics games, sullied by the obvious racial bias that suppressed her scores in the two previous games — particularly Lillehammer, Norway in 1994, where she came in 4th by .5 points.

She had been dealing with injuries throughout her journey to Nagano. She had dropped out of contention for a medal before her final performance. But rather than accept defeat, she gave one last hurrah that ended up being one of the most memorable moments in figure skating history.

She did a backflip on one leg.

I remember watching it real time and being in absolute awe. No one had ever done that specific move at the Olympics before.

(There was one male athlete named Terry Kubicka who landed on two legs back in the 1976 Olympics games in Innsbruck, Austria, after which backflips were declared illegal. Conveniently, the International Skating Union (ISU) reversed the backflip ban in 2024, and a young man named Ilia Malinin became the first person to execute a legal backflip on one leg.)

Bonaly brought a beautiful mix of grace and athleticism to a sport that largely favored the grace that its gatekeepers associated with a more traditionally feminine, ballet-esque aesthetic. Meanwhile, “athleticism” was coded as more aggressive, more masculine, jumps and spins and flips, oh my.

Female skaters that the judges deemed more graceful consistently received a slight bump in their scores, despite the greater difficulty and execution of Bonaly’s moves.

In the Netflix documentary, “Losers,” (not a fan of the title, but it’s certainly evocative) director Mickey Duzyj featured Bonaly and other athletes who dealt with high-profile losses within their careers. In her episode, he mentioned:

"I think that her story speaks to how confining all of those parameters were for her. She had to act a certain way. She had to perform a certain way. She had to look a certain way. And when you have something that's supposed to be a world-class competition of people from around the world who are different in every way, that having them all satisfy this very narrow definition of what excellence looks like is very limiting. And I think that's a serious point that the sport has evolved to a degree over time, but even still you see, especially athletes of color in predominantly white sports, running into very similar challenges especially in sports that have subjective scoring systems, you know, not fitting into that box."

Ironically, two white male athletes, Kubicka and Malinin, are in the official Olympic records for legally performing two-legged and one-legged backflips, but Surya Bonaly, who defied the ISU by doing it illegally, does not get the glory of being in the record books, but has emerged as the most celebrated in Olympic history.

She accomplished something far bigger: she built a storied career and legacy on her own terms, and, as she put it, she “broke the ice for other skaters” to further embrace their own unique expression of grace and athleticism that expanded the elite figure skating world as a whole.

Tip Jar