Soul Insights with Onome

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In Conversation: Vocal Tapestry with Onome and Jaka Škapin

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Soul Insights with Onome
Jun 03, 2026

Hi all, I’ve been on a Substack break to prioritize my offline endeavors, but I still check in here from time to time to share things like this podcast I recently recorded for The Well, a global network of vocal improv practitioners.

I got to be interviewed by my esteemed colleague Jaka Škapin about the community and aesthetic aspects of singing together improvisationally, the power of singing to bypass the judgmental inner voice and unify people across all backgrounds, environments, and skill levels, and my own personal journey with finding community through voice.

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