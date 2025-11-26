You know that feeling when your energy body, emotions, and nervous system are all aligned, your soul’s on fire, synchronicities are showing up everywhere, you are in your zone?



You can cultivate this state of being for yourself through the rigorous practice of expressing gratitude.

You have the opportunity to experience gratitude as more than just as a static emotion stimulated by external forces: good thing happens = gratitude.

Gratitude is a multi-faceted force:



🙏🏽 Internally as a source of gratitude for yourself and others

🙌🏽 Externally as a willing recipient of gratitude

🕰 Past: acknowledging how you've been a source / recipient of gratitude

🧘🏾‍♀️ Present: acknowledging what you're grateful for in this precise moment

🔮 Future: gratitude for what’s already unfolding, as it prepares to show up in your life



You get to step into that multi-faceted state of gratitude instantaneously, in the face of all the contrast that is always existing all the time: beauty and ugliness, ease and hardship, wealth and poverty, privilege and oppression, expression and repression, and so on.

The Golden Jubilee, the world’s largest and most multi-faceted diamond.

It takes practice (and “practice doesn’t make perfect, practice makes practitioner” to quote the sound healer and composer, David Hykes). Below is a great tool I learned for building gratitude muscles.

I’m a long-time fan of women’s empowerment beacon Mama Gena, founder of the School of Womanly Arts. One of her foundational practices is the trinity, a three-part expression of gratitude that you engage in daily, typically right before bed as you reflect back on your experience of that day.

Bragging

Toot your own horn for being a source of gratitude, upliftment, expansion, solutions, or any other value that you add to your own life, to others, or to the world at large that day—based on something you said, did, or simply who you are. No brag is too big or too small.

Examples:

“I brag a I’m on a 300 day Duolingo streak in Portuguese.” (Maravilhosa!)

“I brag that I bucked tradition and baked a delicious apple spice cake for Thanksgiving dinner.”

“I brag I assembled an IKEA bed.”

“I brag I quit my soul-draining job last year, and now I make more money working for myself.”

“I brag I am sponsoring 10,000 meals at the soup kitchens in my town.”

Bragging is widely perceived as tacky and off-putting, especially when women do it.

However, in the context of a trinity, it’s about including yourself in the web of gratitude—a powerful act in a world where far too many women are aggressively conditioned to be resentfully selfless, falsely modest, and chronically under-appreciated.

You can journal a list, speak, or even sing a litany of brags for yourself. You can also tell them to someone you trust who has a proven track record of genuinely celebrating your wins. Don’t cast your pearls to hidden haters and cop-out complimenters.

Gratitude

The most familiar practice in the trinity, this is where you express gratitude for any person, place, thing, idea that added value to your well-being that day. Oprah was one of several people who popularized gratitude journaling, where she wrote down 5 things she was grateful for at the end of each day. You can focus solely on one act of gratitude, or you can make a list as long as you’d like.

Desire

An expression of gratitude for what hasn’t happened yet but is currently unfolding; that which you’re calling forth into form, through the power of your clear desire.

Sometimes the fruition of that desire will bear an uncanny resemblance to what you envisioned, but more often it will take on a wildly different form than what you could have ever imagined, but the essence of how it makes you feel remains the same.

A trinity is typically the first thought I wake up with, and the last thought before I drift off to sleep.

So much of the transformation I've been experiencing the past few years has been internal and invisible: a peace in my nervous system supported by living in areas where my nearest neighbors are deer and foxes.

The joy of creative fulfillment: my daily practices of singing, moving, and writing.

The security and intimacy of relationships as they deepen and grow.

The discipline of willfully noticing what’s working, and building on that.

Enchantment grounded in truth, in a world where disillusionment, deceit, and despair threaten to bombard and deaden the senses.

And of course—the active, living practice of gratitude.

What consistently keeps your heart awakened, inspired, and filled with appreciation?

