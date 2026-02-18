I’ve had moments of intense emotional whiplash while scrolling social media, when it comes to dueling representations of masculinity. There’s all the horrific details coming out in the news of the Epstein Files: an exposé where the most toxic impulses of monsters are revealed from an international shadow empire of evil: unspeakable acts of rape, murder, cannibalism. Both men and women prop up this satanic system, but men make up the lion’s share of its perpetrators, enablers, and beneficiaries.

The files are being released within a cultural landscape that gave rise to a hate-mongering podcaster, a sex trafficking manosphere mogul, a grifter in chief, a global demon broker and his minions, and a record executive devil incarnate in a shiny suit. These publicly toxic embodiments of masculinity are violently grasping at their rapidly eroding power to shape public perception.

I saw evidence of that erosion when my social media algorithm settled into a nice groove of haute couture looks from Teyana Taylor and other style mavens, inspiring grass bunny back stories from the Benito Bowl halftime performance, Black history month posts along with whimsicalists like The Fortress Dwellers and Helen the Foot Juggler, a soothing video of ASMR snow shoveling, but then that flow is abruptly disrupted by a video of yet another once-respected scholar, businessman, or spiritual guru falling from grace based on their complicity within the Epstein ring.

Around the same time that the first of millions of files were released by the Department of Justice in January, a different kind of masculine energy started coming into focus on my social media algorithm.

I saw a video of nineteen monks who were walking through the American south, following paths inspired by the Civil Rights marches of 1963. Walk for Peace was a 2,300 mile, 108 day journey of Buddhist monks and Aloka, their beloved heart-headed Indian pariah dog, from their Fort Worth, Texas monastery to Washington DC, which they recently completed. Their only agenda was to embody, express, and spread peace.

They posted daily videos of people witnessing them along their path, offering flowers and bows of gratitude.

The Buddhist monks returning to their temple in Fort Worth after completing the Walk for Peace. Aloka the Peace Dog is gazing forward, with a heart marking on his third eye.

They even walked during a big ice storm, steadfast in their determination. Earlier in their journey in December, one of the monks was hit by a car and had one of his legs amputated. The walk continued, with his blessing. That level of unwavering commitment is rare and profound.

Speaking of unwavering commitment, every Tuesday night for over a year I’ve been treated to a video of an online stand-up set by one of my favorite comedians, Josh Johnson, whose fame has grown exponentially since he started sharing the weekly sets. To understand how prolific he is, it’s common in the stand-up world for comedians to spend months developing one hour of comedy. He cranks out 30 minutes to an hour of fresh material weekly, with far more hits than misses.

He is often labeled as a “TED Talk” comedian, because his style of storytelling is filled with moments of quiet reflection and truth bombs, along with side-splitting laughs. He radiates kindness and empathy as he offers deeply introspective (and often absurdist) takes on the mundane and the macro aspects of human nature.

I also stumbled upon a popular streamer named Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed. I’m not plugged into the high octane world of online video gaming, but he jumped into my algorithm with his month-long sojourn through 20 countries in Africa. He immersed his viewers in the beauty and diversity of these various nations by sharing his experiences in real time, through livestreaming. As an African-American man, he seemed less like a National Geographic voyeur, and more like a long-lost cousin reuniting with various branches of his family tree.

I found that to be such a beautiful and unexpected use of his influence as a 21 year old streamer who, as far as I knew, had relied on the more typical livestream fare of jokes, fitness challenges, video games, and stunts to entertain his viewers.

In addition to IShowSpeed’s tour, the new year kicked off on an optimistic note in terms of a positive expression of masculinity (against a backdrop of the most toxic patriarchy many of us in the United States have ever collectively experienced), thanks to the NYC mayoral inauguration of a democratic socialist Muslim, Zohran Mamdani. Whatever opinions you may have of his policies or ideologies, it’s undeniable that he carries himself with class, grace, wit, and exudes integrity and a strong backbone (well, about as much integrity and backbone as you can authentically exude while engaging in the cutthroat, funhouse mirrors world of politics).

The night before the January 1st inauguration, a man named Keith Porter was murdered by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles. A few weeks later, there were more shocking murders by ICE agents in Minneapolis: a stay-at-home mother named Renee Good who was slain in her car, and an ICU nurse named Alex Pretti, who was killed while protecting a woman who was being attacked by those same agents.

The story of Pretti’s death was a perfect example of two narratives of masculinity clashing: a Protector archetype and a Destroyer archetype in open conflict. Both achieved their respective aim: Pretti shielded an innocent person from further harm, and the side effect was that he died a hero and a martyr in the eyes of his supporters.

Meanwhile, the ICE agents projected their murderous rage onto him, sacrificed him to feed their bloodlust, and their overlords attempted to provide cover by falsely villainizing him in the media.

Despite footage clearly showing the agents as the perpetrators and Pretti as innocent of wrongdoing, there was an entire algorithm of viewers primed by the cult of toxic masculinity to blame the victim, regardless of the facts.

This essay started germinating on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 19. The current president was busy attempting to sabotage the holiday in the pettiest, most pathetic way possible: he cancelled MLK Day as a free entry day for the national parks, and added his own birthday as a free entry day instead. Governor Gavin Newsom openly defied that order, allowing all 200 national parks in California to offer free admission on King’s holiday.

I’ll be honest: Newsom gives me used car salesman vibes. There’s an underlying smarminess exuded by certain men like him who know exactly how handsome and charming they come across, and the halo effect that those qualities have on others—and they weaponize that to the nth degree.

Yet, he is one of the few politicians who has openly and consistently spoken out against the head of the current administration, and I salute him for that. Sure, part of his motivation may be to position himself for higher political ambitions, but I don’t expect sainthood from politicians.

I don’t even expect sainthood from actual saints, let alone mere mortals that happen to occupy high status in society: the wealthy, the oligarchs, the celebrities.

One of the biggest shifts in U.S. culture is the de-sanctification of the “elite,” namely celebrities. We are kicking privately depraved public figures off their pedestals, en masse.

Every single man I included in the entire thumbnail is flawed, to extremely varying degrees. It’s tempting to put the “good” men on pedestals, but I caution against it. I think we can acknowledge their positive track record and impact of their actions without deifying them.

While scrolling a steady stream of social media posts, I saw the common threads that wove these two contrasting algorithms of masculinity: a domination paradigm AKA a will to power, and a numinosity paradigm: a will to meaning, love, and integration.

A will to power is straightforward. Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche defines it as a compulsion toward mastery over oneself, others, and one’s environment. It’s a zero-sum paradigm in which endless extraction, exploitation, violation, and oppression is inevitable, and in favor of the few at the expense of the many.

A will to numinosity is multi-faceted and stems from multiple schools of thought that favor holistic interconnectedness rather than power over: Taoism, Buddhism, the work of theologians, philosophers, and psychologists like Rudolf Otto, Viktor Frankl, Carl Jung, and Martin Luther King Jr.

You don’t need impeccable character to orient your life to this impulse toward wholeness, and thank goodness. Jung and King were both involved in extra-marital affairs. It may one day come out that any one of the “good” men I highlighted kicks puppies in his private life.

I agree with Zen monk Shunryu Suzuki who said “strictly speaking, there are no enlightened people, only enlightened activity.” As long as the good men continue to consistently show up in their enlightened activity, I’ll continue to reward my algorithm with their presence.

