I meditate daily, and sometimes I change things up with different approaches. I have one morning embodiment practice where I ask myself, "who do I get to be today," then consciously take actions throughout the day that align with that archetypal quality or identity.

There was one time that stuck out, when the first answer that came to me was "wealthy." But then I thought that word felt too broad, too general. It’s a more specific frequency than just money, opulence, prosperity. What embodies the feeling state of wealth for me? The phrase "overflowing cup" came to mind.



Then I thought about how I actually feel when I pour too much into a cup and it runneth over: annoyance about the mess and the waste.



So what would be a more appropriate metaphor for not only feeling full in the moment, but having access to fulfillment, to satisfaction, to joy, all the time?



A full cup from an infinite pitcher.

Further riffing on abundance, I thought about how the brain has a tendency to fill our pitchers with the worst case scenarios, thanks to thousands of years of living in environments where we had to constantly scan for threats: lions, tigers, bears, and other people. And now at this modern age, we are largely free from those dangers (for most people, most of the time).



Yet we’re still conditioned to focus on stories that favor lack and limitation, even though there’s more opportunity than ever to focus on stories that favor enrichment and empowerment.



We live on a planet that operates like a multiverse, where billions of people are living out radically different timelines based on many geo-political, societal and individual factors. Some folks live in areas where there is no electricity or running water, today. Meanwhile, other folks are traveling to space and own holographic iPhones that are three versions ahead of the latest official release.



Some people’s lives consist of profound trauma and violence, across all socioeconomic classes. Some folks experience joy, connection, and fulfillment on a regular and frequent basis, across all socioeconomic classes; many of us experience some combination of both. Multiple dimensions of reality can exist at the same time - both among us, and within us.



On the individual level, we are heavily influenced by the stories we tell ourselves about who we get to be. So when you notice your mind doing a "race to the bottom" by entertaining the kinds of stories that lead you down unwanted timelines that thwart your potential, I invite you to choose one of these practices to engage:

