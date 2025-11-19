Writer and creativity doula, Amie McNee, created this grief inventory on her Instagram page @inspiredtowrite. I saw myself in this legion of limiting beliefs. I recognized them from my own psyche, and from dozens of clients I’ve worked with in my expressive arts coaching practice.

These thought patterns consistently block, maim, and even kill the creative impulse. By highlighting these beliefs through the lens of grief, McNee provides an opportunity to reflect on your creative practice. There may be artistic ideas that died and were never properly mourned, as well as projects that were merely dormant and are ready for resurrection.

There’s the strange paradox of grief in the books that never get published, the songs that never get sung, the visions that are never painted....



and there is also grief in the process of publishing, singing, painting, birthing the art into the world and accepting that it is no longer “yours” (and perhaps never was, depending on your spiritual orientation). It takes on a life of its own.



Grief is part of the process. Make the art anyway.

That said, I’m currently in the gestation phase of longer-term vocal arts projects that are dear to me. I’m in a chrysalis goo phase when it comes to what fascinates me, and I’m feeling called to let go of my own limiting belief of “brand continuity.” I am surrendering to my own creative impulses that may feel random, disjointed and chaotic, and trusting that the imaginal dots will continue to connect and reveal a bigger picture of what I’m here to express through my creativity.

In my essay drafts vault, I’ve been sitting on essays that touch on topics like authoritarianism, the shadow side of inclusivity, and the psychology of hate-watching. They require more than a week to marinate (and maybe even a different medium like video storytelling).

But rather than default to completely falling off on my weekly writing practice altogether while nurturing the bigger projects and more in-depth posts, I give myself —and you—permission to keep showing up, experimenting, letting it be simple, allowing the art to evolve, and celebrating all the art that gets made in spite of our obstructions.

