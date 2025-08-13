I recently received a grant to produce Overtones: a Circlesinging Experience, a blend of storytelling, vocal improv, and audience-integrative singing. I'm excited to bring you along on the Overtones journey in the coming months, starting with t﻿he first seed of an idea planted back in 2009, when I ﻿was an assistant teacher at a school in Harlem.



I remember a particularly intense, chaotic day when I felt the weight of the overcrowded, underfunded classroom. There were 30 physical students who had vastly different needs, capacities and ways of acting out that completely overwhelmed me and the woefully inexperienced lead teacher. But I also felt, in a deeply visceral way, the phantoms of their parents’ and ancestors’ trauma that were also packed in that room.

Another important memory was the first time I learned about overtone singing in high school. I was listening to the radio show Schickele Mix, hosted by the late composer, parodist, and dad-joke aficionado Peter Schickele. He played songs from Mongolian Tuvan vocalists who engaged in multi-phonic singing, commonly referred to as “throat singing” or “overtone” singing.

Radik Tyulyush from the popular ensemble Huun Huur Tu sings “Remembering the Ulaatai River” in the Sygyt style of Tuvan throat singing.

An "overtone" is a music theory term for a series of subtle frequencies that magnify the "fundamental" note—the sound that is readily recognized as your voice. I see it as an apt metaphor for all the invisible influences that shape the way we perceive the fundamentals of life: family, home, belonging, survival, connectedness, what it means to be whole.

Just as most non-musicians can go their whole lives never even noticing those additional sonic frequencies, or the non-visually astute never pick up on a certain detail in the Fedex logo until it’s pointed out to them, most humans in general can go our whole lives never deeply reckoning with the invisible forces that shape our desires, fears, and decision-making, even with all the accumulated knowledge over centuries about the subconscious mind, epigenetics, and the broad spectrum of psychology as a whole.



These observations collided with my love of choir and voilà, Overtones. Stay tuned for more insights and behind the scenes development as it evolves.

Tip Jar