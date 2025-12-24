Here is a reprise of a timely message for the holiday season, especially those of us who’ve felt constant pressure to carry out the invisible labor of making holiday magic and performing happiness to please others.

If working on the elaborate tree decorations, the lights, the dinner that takes all day to make, the matching pajamas, and the endless mass consumption of gifts cluttering every closet, nook, and cranny make you happy, and you get along great with your family during the holidays, then this note is not for you.

This period can be an intense, fraught emotional rollercoaster for many of us.



I've never been a fan of the compulsory happiness imposed on the holiday season within our cultural milieu in the U.S.

I believe in honoring the wide range of emotional states and circumstances that we experience:

The genuine joy and sensual delight of twinkling lights, festive trees with glittery ornaments, Home Alone / Die Hard / Jingle Jangle / It's a Wonderful Life / random Hallmark film playing in the background on TV, and turkey wafting from the oven.

Guilt about not feeling joy and secretly wondering if everyone else is faking it.

Shame about secretly loving that Mariah Carey classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and all the other classic Christmas songs: the cheesier, the better.

Disdain for hyper-consumption, with all the expensive gifts that get abandoned to clutter piles after 5 minute dopamine rushes of enjoyment.

The acute anxiety from navigating a land mine of conflicted feelings about loved ones.

The ambient, low-grade anxiety, always buzzing like a fridge in the background.

Blissful moments of authentic connection with family, friends, people you serve at a local food pantry.

There is room for all the emotional nuances that come up for us during this season, and throughout the entire year.

So it is in that spirit that I share my season’s greetings:

May you experience all that serves your highest good.

May you make room for all your feelings to be felt, healthily expressed, and released.

May you celebrate how far you've come, mourn what is lost, and welcome what is unfolding.

Happy (and all other emotions) Holidays! And may your new year unfold with blessings beyond your wildest imagination, and embracing the wholeness and power of who you are.

