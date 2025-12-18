As the psychological warfare of US politics intensifies, I've been exploring more history, which helps me remember that we've been here before (shout out to Teena Marie), that everything old is new again, and that time is multidimensional: linear, circular, spiraling, fractal, holographic, infinite. History provides clues and blueprints for getting through these interesting times.

I stumbled upon this mini-documentary about how back in the day, the Sears mail-order catalog (basically the analog proto-Amazon) subverted the authoritarian regime known as Jim Crow, in which the government and a critical mass of white citizens actively and systematically thwarted African-American people’s attempts at full participation in the U.S. economy. Ordering goods anonymously from Sears in the mail helped many Black folks circumvent the humiliation that often came with shopping at stores where their presence was clearly not wanted (though their money was begrudgingly accepted).

This is an example where fairness and integrity resulted in long-term profitability. A modern echo of this dynamic was with Target vs Costco in early 2025. Target flip-flopped, whitewashed, and even dropped some of their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies once the right-wing winds started blowing, while Costco maintained moral consistency by publicly defending their DEI policies. Target has since weathered several losses, while Costco’s membership has grown.

Unfortunately, lack of fairness and integrity can also be profitable, especially in the short-term, as evidenced by the private equity explosion, and scam culture. History has shown me that all economic systems are ultimately amoral and tend toward centralized power, when the shadow side of human nature (perpetually seduced and incentivized by the pursuit of power) goes unchecked.

Whether you live under capitalism, socialism, communism, or barter - those systems are only as equitable as the ethical frameworks that guide our social contracts. If you knowingly sell me a defective widget, and I knowingly give you counterfeit cash for it, our mutual deception erodes the social contract for not only us, but for all the honest citizens who bear the brunt of our corruption, and societal collapse becomes inevitable.

To go back to the Sears example, Jim Crow itself was the defective widget sold to its white American beneficiaries, and enough of them (including those who secretly disagreed with the ideology) passively went along with that system for the sake of maintaining a counterfeit sense of security that is now coming home to roost; they’re now contending with the kind of mass spiritual malaise, familial breakdown, rampant mental illness, rise in substance abuse, and downward mobility that was once reserved only for Jim Crow’s stigmatized class.

What are antidotes to socially corrosive forces like racial caste systems, scam culture, naked totalitarian greed? What phoenix shall rise afterwards, from the cultural ashes of empire? Across all facets of society, at dinner tables, weekend farmers markets, online chat rooms and comment sections, I’ve witnessed the low rumblings of these questions rising to a fever pitch.

What would it take to create community that is rooted in mutual benefit, that balances freedom and civic duty, compassion and enlightened self-interest, strong checks and balances to mitigate the shadow side of human nature?

