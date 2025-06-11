In my 20s I was frequently called sweet, kind, nice, etc right before someone attempted some fuckery to manipulate or take advantage of said sweet-kind-niceness. And they'd always harumph and clutch their pearls when I called them out on it.



My energy can be very disarming in that way. Don't assume that because of my gentleness and good-natured vibe that I'm naive or oblivious to the shadowy shenanigans of human nature.



Quite the opposite. Why do you think my work is so much about creative expression and clearing energy blocks? Because when we don’t have an outlet, a method, a system of emotional hygiene - we get energetically constipated and literally take that crap out on each other - in the form of resentment and estrangement and bullying and triangulation and manipulation etc.

Many a woman has betrayed her standards and self-respect on the altar of Niceness, which I get into further below.

As for men, here’s what I’ve noticed about the danger of Niceness in how it tends to present in them, based on their gendered socialization: it broadcasts that a man is oriented toward self-preservation. He will be whoever he thinks others want / need him to be in order for him to feel safe. And when it comes to the women in his life, he has zero regard for their sense of safety.



He'll be the first to throw anybody else under the bus if he thinks it will save him.



He will throw Rose off the floating door in the Titanic, and keep that door for himself.



He will use his female companion as a human shield if they're confronted by a wild animal in the woods.



This is why Nice™ guys immediately come off as fake and untrustworthy to discerning women.

Meanwhile, for women, Niceness is more about the Faustian bargain of sacrificing one’s authenticity to attain belonging, security, or status within a relationship, which tends to look like:

Overlooking blazing neon fire engine red flags in how they’re being mistreated in their relationships

Ignoring their intuition and giving the benefit of the doubt when it’s clearly unwarranted

Not speaking up because you don't want to seem judgmental

Not speaking up because you don't want to seem like a bitch

“Maybe I'm just overreacting” when you’re having a reaction that is proportionate to the level of batshit absurdity being foisted upon you

“Everyone has flaws, don't be so picky” even though your intuition is screaming that you’re being mistreated

“I'm being unfair, give this person another chance” after you’ve already given multiple chances for this person to take accountability and change behavior

“People grow and change, give them a chance” when they give no indication of growing and changing

…And the most dangerous mindset one of all: “Everyone makes mistakes, I can change this person.”

No, you can’t. People change on their own timeline. There’s no forcing it, and once change starts, there’s no stopping it.

Trying to force change be like…

Trying to stop change be like…

Whether it’s a romantic, familial, platonic, or collegial relationship, if you find yourself consistently saying any variation of these phrases, then you already know that it's your Niceness conditioning that's doing the talking, not the powerful being within you that got buried underneath all that Niceness.

It is possible to be authentically kind and sweet and assertive and clear on one’s boundaries, all at the same time. It takes a lot of practice, especially if you grew up in a tough environment where sweet was equated with weak.

I remain fiercely connected to my joy and softness, and I am anchored and covered by discernment and wisdom.

