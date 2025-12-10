Attribution unknown. Contact me if you know the original source, and I’ll provide credit.

I came across this anonymized meme years ago, and it stayed with me due to its poetic (over)simplicity. I felt like there was an important dimension that gets bypassed in this concept of accepting what is: acknowledging and approving of our authentic responses to it.



I accept that it’s raining.

I accept that I don’t like rain.

I accept that I wish it wasn’t raining.

I accept that I have a story about my day being ruined by rain.

I accept that I feel like every day is like this.

I accept that I have a story that it’s always like this.

I accept all the rain, and I accept all my feelings about the rain.

I accept that I have a desire for it to be sunny instead of raining.

I accept that it’s raining.

When you have a difficult time accepting something that you are not equipped to change, “I Accept…” is a powerful journal prompt.

Make a list where each sentence begins with “I accept” and ends with either a raw fact of the situation (example: “I accept that my health insurance premium went up”), or all your emotional responses to the topic, especially the ones that tend to be hardest to hold like anger, fear and shame (“I accept that I feel enraged by my government weaponizing healthcare out of greed,” “I accept that I feel fear that I won’t be able to afford the new rates”).

Use the “I Accept” prompt to reduce resistance, lighten your emotional load toward the unwanted what-is, and expand your capacity to think creatively and see solutions where you didn’t see them before.

