One of the biggest lessons I learned from my years of teaching children is that you have your lesson plan, but you also have your willingness to occasionally throw it out and surrender to what’s alive in the room in that moment.

For example, they would come into class frenzied from a bout of neighborhood gang violence from the night before.

Rather than ignore their anxieties for the sake of staying on task, I invited them to The Land of Both / And: you can be present with your sadness, worry, fear, and still function. And you tend to function better when you give those feelings room to exhale, rather than holding them in.

Those are precisely the moments that can create the biggest shifts in their sense of possibility. The same goes for us grown-ups.

One essential element that helps us function in those difficult moments is to create an empowering context for that function. Joy, purpose, fulfillment, and all other forms of good get to be in the room, alongside whatever elephant you may be currently dealing with: grief, rage, frustration, or anxiety.



What does that mean?



Take physical fitness, for example. That's a task on many people's resolution lists. But fitness is never just about burning calories. And if you only focus on the mechanics of melting pounds, or the vanity of how you look in your swimsuit - that's typically not enough of an empowering context to sustain your shift toward a healthier lifestyle.



Examples of empowering contexts within which to frame physical fitness are optimal well-being, vitality, healing, mindfulness, intimacy with nature, intimacy with the intelligence and wisdom of your body.



Every time you drink that water, go for that jog, eat that salad, you are choosing to live inside the context of your optimal well-being.



Likewise, in my realm of expressive arts-based empowerment: your journaling, your stories, your songs, your inquiries, your declarations and invocations are never just about the words.



These practices are about accessing and embodying your essence.



Every time you:

Directly address a challenge or conflict

Follow through on what you say you'll do

Make a decision and trust that decision

Move through shame, guilt, anger, or despair, and authentically find your way back to forgiveness, joy, love, and gratitude with zero spiritual bypassing

Sing, write, and listen to music that holds you in the frequency of your desire, fulfilled



You are choosing to connect with what’s most alive within you, inside the context of your empowered self-expression.

