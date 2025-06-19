The advice we ask for is usually not what we're actually asking for. We think we want fixing, strategizing, tactics. We don't.

We're often not ready to receive the truth buried underneath the surface-level ask.

When you invest in deep-level support, that signals your readiness to receive and embody and live from this new level of awareness that had always seemed just beyond your reach.

For example, one issue I've been challenged with for much of my life is punctuality. Insert all the Island time / CP time jokes here. I've experienced all of them!

(While there are folks of all ethnicities who deal with chronic lateness, there are folks from specific cultures who are particularly notorious in that department. Stores open when the store owner feels like it, buses run when the bus driver feels like it, etc.

As a child of Nigerian immigrants, I'm fascinated by how so many post-colonial countries share this reputation around time, and I'm curious about the relationship between post-colonial trauma and the disconnect between the multi-dimensional experience of time and the linear dimension needed to function in a 3-D world. But I digress.)

And well-meaning folks would try to help me solve it at the level of:

setting up multiple alarm clocks

setting out clothes the night before

adding an extra half hour of travel time

And while those tactics helped in the short-term, they were not sustainable for me because time blindness was only a symptom. The root was an underlying fear of owning my power.

It was the train that had the power to decide whether or not I showed up on time. Or the traffic. Or the blueberry smoothie that always seemed to spill right before I was about to leave the house. Or the cognitive distortion that I had gotten so used to - so addicted to - that I could know to leave the house at 12:30pm, see that the clock says 12:30pm, and still somehow convince myself that I could totally leave the house at 12:45pm and still get there on time.

Oh, how adorable is the brain! And what a peculiar high I got from the predictable pattern of showing up late and apologetic and disrupting the flow.

I’ve had to actually learn what it feels like in my body to show up powerfully: on time, grounded, in the flow. And release the old narrative that was embedded in my nervous system and replace it with this new story - this new feedback loop of thoughts, feelings, beliefs, perceptions, actions, relationships, and results.

Healing my relationship to power has done more to heal my relationship to time than any alarm clock ever could.

If you are done with approaching your problems at the alarm-clock level of tactics, and are ready and willing to go deeper into the roots of shifting core beliefs through creative and expressive modalities, message me and you’ll be added to the waiting list for openings in the fall.

