One of the central themes of the film “Wicked: for Good” is a tug of war between being your authentic self, and being in beloved community.

The bittersweet ending (spoiler) is that both main characters ultimately forsake one for the other.

And though it appears that Glinda the “Good” Witch is in the more enviable position due to her worldly riches and influence, what she gave up was priceless: her soul.

Meanwhile, Elphaba can always find a new community that values her gifts, and build anew with her innate magic. But that doesn’t make her exile any less painful, from the only place that she ever knew as home.

While watching, I kept thinking: why not the best of both worlds? Why not a version of Oz that can make room to celebrate Elphaba’s otherness and unique gifts, as well as embrace Glinda’s authenticity, wisdom and depth, rather than reduce her to a smiling doll?

Why do the townspeople need their leaders to take on such rigid archetypes - Exalted Queen or Exiled Witch ‐ in order for them to experience safety and social cohesion?

Here’s why, based on my observation: nuance doesn’t scale well. Collectively, we prefer the illusion of certainty that comes with black-or-white (or in this case, pink or green) thinking. The most reliable cultural unifiers are a common god, and a common enemy: a scapegoat. If they don’t already exist, we’ll invent them.

It got me thinking of 17th century polymath and philosopher Blaise Pascal’s notion of a God-shaped vacuum, that many of us in the modern era fill up with celebrities and political leaders.

This is one of those films that continues to linger in my psyche, and I’m not really big on giving hot takes. I tend to take my time and let ideas marinate, so don’t be surprised if another essay emerges about this film long after the theatrical release hoopla dies down.

The first Wicked was thrilling and majestic. With Act Two, the songs weren’t as dynamic and the tone was more subdued, and I loved it all the same. It was packed with meaning about authentic expression, inner awakening, and the nature of truth - who gets to tell it, and which version of “truth” gets legitimized in the minds of the masses.

