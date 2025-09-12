As someone who focuses on self-expression, inevitably conversations come up around the larger umbrella of free speech.



Words are both tools and weapons, depending on how you wield them. I am a free speech advocate, but I'm NOT a free speech absolutist.



Here is the most important aspect of "free speech," yet it doesn't get much mainstream focus:



With great freedom comes great responsibility.

The anonymity, the us vs them echo chambers stoking extremism, and the rage-bait-rewarding algorithm of social media has robbed millions of people of the empathy, compassion, and maturity that typically develops when we are accountable to the impact of our words.

One of the most corrosive aspects in particular has been the rise of the online grift. Before the internet, bad faith actors and opportunists could largely only prey upon the adrift, alienated souls seeking refuge and belonging, within their immediate local network.

Now, they can reach millions with their inflammatory, divisive, dehumanizing messages. There are online communities weaponizing words to feed the worst impulses of resentment, grievance, and vengeance toward their perceived enemies.

This is bigger than any single commentator’s reckless and poisonous use of words. This is about a culture that has no unifying words, songs, dances, or mythology to bind us with a shared sense of identity. And handing free speech all willy-nilly to such a nation has disastrous consequences when there are zero initiation rites, systematic character cultivation, or instilling of common values, like empathy, mutual benefit, and a strong sense of honor.



I'm reminded of this beautiful message from Michael Meade from Mosaic Voices:



"The ancient Irish had a saying: 'You don't give a man a weapon until you've taught him how to dance.' In other words, a different kind of learning is required before someone can be truly trusted with social power and potent things like weapons. If a man does not know the wounds of his own soul, he can deny not just his own pain, but also be unmoved by the suffering of other people. More than that, he will tend to put his wound onto others. He may only be able to see the wound that secretly troubles him when he forcefully projects it into someone else, in forms of abuse or violence.



So in the old culture-making idea, in order to properly bear arms a person must first become disarmed, as in becoming vulnerable and connected to something meaningful and supportive of life. The idea of forging the temperament of young men took precedence over the idea of simply giving them weapons at a certain age. The tempering of the souls involved discovering what kind of anger each might carry and learning about the inner line where anger turned into blind rage. Becoming tempered also meant immersing in the sorrow of one's life and thereby being in touch with the grief of the world."

This quote came to mind when I was thinking of the cavalier ways in which too many people treat the words that they utter online, because they never learned to respect the power of words to shape reality. Many genuinely believe that their words don’t matter, because they were never instilled with a sense of self that can stand on its own strength, rather than depend on putting others down.

As Mike Tyson put it, "social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it." While I generally don’t condone violence, I understand his sentiment.

The undervaluing of literature, poetry, music, dance, the arts in general, and critical thinking in the US is by design. Once you start to see the interconnectedness of life, and the transcendent nature of creative expression across space, time, and culture, it’s impossible to get back on the hamster wheel of being an unconscious, perpetual consumer and commodity for hungry oligarchic ghosts.

It’s also harder to hate the Other, project your contempt onto the Other, or blame the Other once you see the Other in yourself.



The arts provide a powerful vehicle for soul temperance.



Singing is especially effective at helping you connect with your own soft landing within you.



Singing together helps us connect more with the depth of each other's humanity.

Singing won’t end suffering, or stop a bullet, or open the hearts of those who are too far gone and swallowed by the abyss of hate-fueled indoctrination. However, singing provides an antidote to that despair by providing a space to celebrate what makes us most human: joy and wonder and beauty of creation, across all different genres and cultures.

