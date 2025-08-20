Attribution unknown (possibly a French cartoonist named Dum).

This past year, I've been invited into portals of massive expansion: in my creative life, my entrepreneurial growth, and community building.

Before I said yes to a year-long musical immersion...

Before I said yes to leading hundreds of youth, educators, and the public at large in community vocal experiences...

Before I said yes to walking away from a musical project that was amazing but misaligned…

I noticed my impulse to run back to what felt safe and familiar, like the popular meme of a guy digging for gems in a mine, who gives up and turns around when he's three feet away from the biggest source of diamonds, the mother lode from which other smaller deposits are branched from.

And turning around is a perfectly logical impulse to have. In the quest to liberate yourself from limiting beliefs and make big leaps, I invite you to not demonize your "comfort zone."



There was a time when your current comfort zone was once your edge.

Here's what allows me to keep moving forward like the guy on top, in those moments when I get fixated on fear and self-doubt: I take a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the gems that are already all around me.

I celebrate how far I've come in my journey as the anxious, people-pleasing, emotionally crippled child of immigrants, who never felt like I belonged anywhere, to a woman who recognizes that I belong in every room I am stepping into.

I celebrate the wins of my clients and the hundreds of participants I've served this year.

I celebrate the guy who sat in the back of the workshop with no intention to sing, only listen. I celebrate him stepping courageously into the circle to sing, and being so inspired that he wrote a song immediately after the circle!

I celebrate my clients who went from frustration and burnout, to clarity and inspired action, resulting in:

✨ song leading at political rallies

✨ renewed commitment to self-care rituals

✨ booking shows again after a long hiatus

✨ breathing new life into classrooms

✨ dusting off the looper / keyboard / guitar / journal and deepening devotion to expressive arts as a well-being practice

I invite you to celebrate how far you've come. Celebrate the wisdom you've developed along the way. Celebrate what it took for you to get to this state where you're open and ready for more.

Celebrate the inspired, messy, imperfect actions that got you to where you are now.

Celebrate the growth of your courage, your confidence, your coping mechanisms, your mindset, your risk-taking, your resilience that got you to new levels and new edges.

You are the mother lode.

Tip Jar