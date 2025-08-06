Onome leads live and online experiences at the intersection of voice, mindfulness, and holistic well-being. Soul Insights are essays on shadow integration, emotional freedom, and creative pathways to inner peace. Share this essay if it resonates for you. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

You know that feeling when you receive a message that transforms you at a cellular, soular level? That's what I felt at Sacred Center over a decade ago when Reverend August Gold uttered these simple, profound words:

"You either get what you want, or you get whatever's in the way." - Rev. August Gold



At the time, what I wanted most was a creative community rooted in voice, such as a choir, ensemble, or jam session series.



That desire led me to experiences that were beyond what I could've ever imagined at the time: the sound healing certification program Integrative Sound and Music Institute, which led to a weekly Monday night vocal improvisation meetup, which led to circlesinging retreats with Bobby McFerrin, which led to the Moving Star ensemble and the facilitation work that I do at Carnegie Hall. All of this unfolded between 2012-2015. Three years.



I am in awe at the speed in which manifestation can occur when there's nothing in the way.



What is one desire that you've had on the backburner, that you're now ready to nourish?



You may be familiar with the saying: the best time to write a book / switch careers / start a business / plant a tree was 20 years ago. The next best time is now.



What's in your way?



The good news is, the overwhelming majority of whatever is in our way tends to consist of things that are within our control to shift: our mindset, our habits, our actions, our responses to other people's actions, our immense capacity to attract support and all the cooperative components necessary to fulfill our desires in a way that is aligned with our values.



When we unite the heart, mind, body, and soul, we become an unstoppable powerhouse.



When we immerse ourselves in our own creative power, we get to feel the deep sense of fulfillment and joy that comes with taking inspired action consistently.



When we orient ourselves toward the quality and presence of our being, we shift your relationship to our to-do lists forever.

I’m saying “we” because I need these reminders for myself as well. How easy it can be to forget how powerful we truly are and slip back into our old familiar tattered and threadbare blankets of stories and behavior patterns that have outlived their usefulness in our lives.

Through VOKE, my 1:1 private practice of expressive arts as a vehicle for well-being that I started at the height of the pandemic, I’ve gotten to witness and champion dozens of clients in real-time as they fulfilled their dreams: new jobs, album releases, shifting from stage fright to embracing public speaking, healing family rifts, or simply cultivating a creative practice that centers joy, delight, and self-discovery in their daily lives.



As for my own current desires, I’m working on bridging the gap in my offerings between the in-person vocal gatherings and the premium personal coaching, by launching an intimate online group to guide you through the practices I've harnessed and honed from my own deep dives into personal development, mindfulness methods, and vocal energetics.

This online group is perfect for you if you’re looking for a more focused container to do deep inner work, at a more accessible price point than the private 1:1 coaching, with a community of a like-hearted people.



On our calls, we will use expressive practices through voice, movement, and writing to:

identify your core desires

identify what's in the way

practice clearing those obstructions

practice inviting, receiving, embodying, and wielding that which we are cultivating.

